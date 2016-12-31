Ogun Police Arrest 18 Crime Suspects

The policemen attached to Itele Ota division in Ogun state, have carried out raids of criminal hideouts and black spots in Ayetoro area of Itele where 17 crime suspects were arrested.

Recovered from them were bags of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted charms, eight motorcycles, one generator, nine mobile phones and 123,000 Naira cash.

The Ogun State Police Command also arrested a man identified as Onyebuchi Chika suspected to be the brain behind many cases of burglary and stealing in Awa Ijebu and its environs.

The suspect, who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, was said to have been terrorizing residents of the area for some time.

He was said to have been arrested when a distress call was made to the Divisional Police Officer in Awa ijebu by the victim of his criminal act and the DPO led his anti-robbery team to the scene, combed the area thoroughly and subsequently arrested the suspect.

Items allegedly recovered from him include a sowing machine, two mattresses, cooking gas and some burglary instruments.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect has confessed to being a serial burglar and that the students of Olabisi Onanbanjo University residing in the community are always his target.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two cases to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.