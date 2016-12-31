Ondo: Akeredolu Inaugurates Committees For Proper Administration

Ondo State Governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee (SDPIC) to develop a blueprint that would guide his administration’s activities.

Mr Akeredolu also set up a transition, as well as inauguration ceremonies committees ahead of the taking over of the administration of the state on February 24, 2017.

Inaugurating the committees in Akure, the incoming governor explained that the major responsibility of the SDPIC was to develop a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which would be called ‘A Blueprint to Progress in Ondo State (2017 – 2021)’.

He was optimistic that members of the committees were men and women that have distinguished themselves as the very best in their fields of endeavours.

The Governor-elect noted that the vision and mission of his administration was to lead a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team to rescue the ship of the state.

He added that by God’s grace, he intended to help rebuild the state’s economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, as well as restore hope and return Ondo State to a free and prosperous land.

Mr Akeredolu also revealed that he has invited some of the very best hands within the state and beyond to help develop the state.

He said the SDPIC is expected to submit its report by February 14, 2017 while the transition and inauguration ceremonies committees would submit theirs as and when due.

The SDPIC is chaired by a former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Funso Kupolokun.

Mr Kupolokun assured the incoming governor that that the committee would deliver a solid blueprint for the government.

He stressed that the state needed a new thinking to generate revenue in a substantial manner on its own and ensure sustainable development, while it does not depend on the monthly allocation from the Federal Government.