Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers In Osun State

Police have arrested a family gang of suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a 5-year-old boy in Osun State, southwest Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Osogbo, the state’s capital.

Mr Adeoye disclosed that the boy was said to have been kidnapped on December 22 at Ipetu-ijesha, and was released upon the payment of 550,000 naira ransom by his parents, after five days in the kidnappers’ den.

He said the gang comprised of a mother who claimed to be a prophetess, her daughter and her husband.

According to the Police Commissioner, also in the gang were the younger brother of the prophetess and his pregnant wife with one other suspect at large.

He also paraded a 72-year-old man, Idris Ajao, for being in possession of a human skull purportedly severed from a corpse at a cemetery in Ipetu Ijesa area of the state.

Mr Adeoye said the septuagenarian confessed to the crime and was helping the police with information in order to arrest his abettor.

The suspect, who told reporters that he had once been arrested for the same offence 26 years ago, said he sells a skull for 10,000 naira.

The police boss attributed the successes recorded so far to the resolve of the command to rid Osun State of criminal elements and other illegal activities.

While advising members of the public to be weary of the people around them, he assured them that the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure a peaceful and secured state.