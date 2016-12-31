President Buhari Preaches Unity As Nigeria Ushers In 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among Nigerians as he believes the pains being experienced are temporary.

He expressed hope that the challenges would ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition.

The President, in his New Year message, stated that Nigeria was witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in its security and socio-economic situation.

While congratulating the heroic and gallant efforts of the military and other security agencies on their fight to rid the nation of terrorism, he said the campaign against terror has entered a new phase.

President Buhari asked Nigerians to unite and assist the Federal Government to frontally tackle the lingering security issues in other states of the federation.

He also solicited for support in the fight against corruption in order to ensure that Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth plan in 2017 is successful.

Part of the President’s message read: “I felicitate with you today at a time when our nation is witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in our security and socio-economic situation.

“I know you will join me to, once again, congratulate the heroic and gallant efforts of our military and other security agencies on their remarkable successes to rid the nation of terrorism.

“Our determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken. This fight, which will be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process, will not spare anybody or organ of government. It is a collective undertaking and resolve that must be seen to its logical conclusion in spite of certain distractions.

“The fate of our country lies partly in the success of this campaign. It will be unthinkable on my part to allow the boat of this crucial campaign promise capsize mid-stream.”