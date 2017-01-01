Artiste Wants More Government Support For Music Industry In 2017

A Nigerian artiste, Sammie Cross, is asking the government to increase its support for the music industry in 2017 to empower the sector to create more jobs.

He is optimistic that with more investments in the sector in form of recording facility provision and other forms of loan, jobless youths could earn a living.

The artiste from Edo State says a lot has happened to the industry in the past decade, describing the music industry in Nigeria as flourishing.

“The music industry is vast and flourishing and I want the government and other investors to see music and entertainment as a source of employment and invest in it especially now that we are faced with the problem of unemployment,” he said.

He also sought more support for upcoming artists, saying that if they should be encouraged in anyway, other talented individuals out there would be motivated.

The artist, who released a single “Take Alert”, says he will drop another song, ‘Shebi’, in February 14, 2017.

He also wished his fans a prosperous and buoyant New Year.

The artiste also revealed his interest in politics saying “I have always had great enthusiasm for music and politics from childhood.

“I am always in support of good governance and I feel it is one of the ways I can contribute to the growth and development of our great country.

“I also look forward to being able to develop my society in the nearest future”.

On what he would like his 2017 to be like, he said he would love to collaborate with great minds like 2baba, Davido, Wiz Kid, Patoranking, Burna Boy and Tekno.

The video of his single ‘Take Alert’ was released in November 2016.