Car, Tanker Collision Kills Six In Nasarawa

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along Lafia Makurdi highway on their way to a wedding ceremony in Jenkwe development area.

The confirmation was made by the Nasarawa police spokesman, Mr Idrissu Kennedy, in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The victims of the accident, who were from Bass village of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area were in a Volkswagen Golf II which had a collision with a Tanker.

The father to the bride and his son, a brother to the bride were said to have died in the accident.

The sector commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state could not be reached for further confirmation on the incident.

No policy statement has been made by the sector commandant, however a staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital confirmed that two persons sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Hospital.