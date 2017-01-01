Kaduna Residents Believe Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges In 2017

Residents of Kaduna state, have expressed hope that things would get better in Nigeria in 2017, with prayer and commitment on the part of the leaders as well as citizens.

They believe that although the nation witnessed several socio-economic challenges in 2016, things would improve in the New Year.

At the Cathedral of Saint Michael Anglican Communion in the state capital, residents marked the event with praise and thanksgiving, appreciating God for keeping them alive to see the New Year.

The Bishop of Kaduna Arch- Diocese, Mr Timothy Yahaya in his New Year message, prayed for a better and prosperous Nigeria. He then told citizens to start the New Year with a new hope and begin to think and act positively.

Speaking to Channels Television, Mr Yahaya expressed hope that militancy in the Niger Delta, Boko Haram in the north east and Fulani herdsmen attacks as well as other related crimes that have set the country backward, would be over in the New Year.

He also said the current economic recession in Nigeria can only be addressed with a sound economic team, and then called for a re-engineering of every sector of the nation’s economy.

“My prayer is that Nigeria will be better in 2017, that Nigeria will prosper in 2017. We must start this year with a new hope, we must start this year with a new beginning.

“Nigerians must begin to think differently. The leaders must begin to think Nigeria, act Nigeria and believe in Nigeria. Followers must also act Nigeria, sing Nigeria and believe in Nigeria.

“The whole sins of last year we are supposed to leave them this year. All such things that have made Nigeria a shame and disgrace in the world today, would be over in this New Year.

“Our resolution will be a rebirth of a new country. And there will be a re-engineering in every sector of our national life. This is my hope and prayer for Nigeria in this New Year,” the clergyman said.