Military Veterans Threaten Protest Over Non-Payment of Pension

The Coalition of Concerned Veterans are threatening to embark on a protest to draw attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the non-payment of their pension.

The veterans are from various pressure groups within military retirees.

They say the demonstration has become necessary in view of high cost of living due to the current economic recession.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the spokesman for the group, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, appealed to President Buhari to bring the veterans back on the pension payroll of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“We are not unaware of the dwindling economic fortunes of the country and the far reaching effect in addressing numerous challenges in a country like ours.

“However, the welfare and wellbeing of military veterans is top priority because of their sacrifice in nation building and sustainable democracy .

“Therefore, if democracy must continue to thrive, concerted efforts by government must be geared towards not sending wrong signals to those still serving and would soon join us.

“Doing otherwise would definitely dampen their morales towards their primary responsibility of protecting territorial integrity of our country on land, sea and air. We the retired, remain their beacon of hope,” he told reporters.

Durowaiye-Herberts said the veterans that served up to 10 years in active capacity, either retired by military or left service voluntarily, were not catered for in the present military pension policy, but lamented that their Biafran comrades were taken care of.

He, however, acknowledge the efforts of the President Buhari over his concern towards addressing the plight of the veterans, the retired military personnel’s spokesman said were inherited from previous administration.

“We also commend the efforts of the Minister of Defense and Chief of Defense Staff as well as management of military pension boards for organising an interactive session, where stakeholders bare the minds,” he added.