New Year Tragedy: How Two Siblings Drowned In Osun River

Pandemonium broke at Oke-Ijetu beside Ilesa garage, Osogbo, Osun State capital, as two siblings reportedly drowned inside a river over the weekend.

According to an eyewitness, the tragedy occurred on the eve of New Year.

The deceased, who were 16 and 14 years of age respectively, were said to be playing football in a pitch very close to the river at Oke-Ijetu ‎area.

It was gathered that the duo arrived Osun State on Thursday from Lagos before they met their untimely death on Saturday, end of 2016.

Another eyewitness revealed that the two brothers were trying to pick their ball that fell into the river where they both drowned.

Their corpses ‎have been deposited at the Asubiaro, state hospital mortuary in Osogbo.

The Osun State Police spokesperson, Mrs Folasade Odoro, confirmed ‎the incident.