Obasanjo Expresses Hope For A Better Nigeria In 2017

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed hopes that the New Year 2017, will be better than the out gone year 2016.

He said this while addressing a congregation at first church service of the year at Chapel of Christ the Glorious king, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, where he joined others including his wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo.

”My message is a message of encouragement, looking forward with hope of a better year than the one we just got out of and there is no reason why it should not be, in every sense of the word, socially, economically, politically and even spirituality, I am looking forward to a 2017 that will make everything new for Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he called on governments to go to the basics of fundamental of economic recovery, to ensure the growth and development of the economy and the country at large.

”Well, I think we have to go to the fundamentals of economic recovery and growth and I believe if we do that, we will get there” he stated.