One Lagos Fiesta 2017 Cross-over Lights Up Lagos

In continuation of what has now become a tradition, the Lagos Bar Beach came alive as residents gathered for the One Lagos fiesta and 2017 cross-over countdown.

It was an atmosphere of merriment, music and dancing as residents trooped out in their numbers to bask in contemporary entertainment to usher in the new year.

At the dot of crossover, the atmosphere erupted into a fanfare with beautiful fireworks, as the city joined the rest of the world to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome the new year with unreserved optimism.

Various raving artists were on ground to entertain the large audience.

The 8-day long event was graced by various raving artists from different genres including rappers MI, Phyno, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, Seriki.

Also pop stars such as Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Olu Maintain, Dremo, Niniola, Idris Abdulkareem, Kenny Saint Best, Azadus, Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, Klever Jay, Wale Thompson, Minjin, Lanre Teriba, Busola Oke (Eleyele), Oluwaseun Rantiola, and the Mavin team, were on ground.

Governor of Lagos state, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, equally delivered a message of hope for a brighter tomorrow, encouraging Lagosians to remain positive in the face of challenges.

With many renewing their resolutions, the celebration of the New Year comes with renewed hope and believe, enough to inspire confidence to carry on.