The World Welcomes New Year 2017

Countries around the world are marking their entry into 2017 with massive celebrations and high hopes.

In Nigeria, citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs gathered at worship centres to usher in the New Year with prayers and thanksgiving.

There was a feeling of gratitude for the grace to see the end of 2016, a year many have described as difficult.

It was the year Nigeria’s economy officially went into a recession. This was characterized by several job losses and failed businesses.

Many worshipers who spoke with Channels Television expressed hope that the year 2017 would witness a turnaround in their businesses and the economy generally.

The Nigerian President had also earlier expressed hope that the new year would bring an end to the economic challenges in the country and all the economic seeds in gestation would begin to bloom to fruition.

The President, in his New Year message, stated that Nigeria was witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in its security and socio-economic situation.

Meanwhile, Auckland in New Zealand was among the cities that first ushered in 2017 with fireworks erupting from the 328m tall Sky Tower in the city centre.

Australia, Polynesia and Pacific Islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati also entered 2017 ahead of many other countries.

Ahead of the celebrations, many cities around the world stepped up security. This became necessary as suspected terrorists in recent attacks drove lorries into crowds in Berlin and Nice.

Reports say concrete barriers and heavy goods vehicles would be used to block off central squares where crowds gather to celebrate in Paris, Madrid and New York.

Thousands of extra police were also on duty in London and other cities.