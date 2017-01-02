2017 AFCON: CAF Gives Countries Preparation Grants

Channels Television
Updated January 2, 2017

 

2017 AFCON: CAF Gives Countries Preparation GrantsThe Confederation Of African Football (CAF), has given the 16 countries that would feature in January’s AFCON in Gabon, $237,500 each to prepare for the tournament.

The money forms part of CAF’s responsibility to ensure that participating teams at the nations cup get the needed funds to partake in the competition.

The amount released is 50 per cent of the total amount all participating teams will get from CAF.

Each participating federation is expected to receive a total amount of $475,000.


More on Sports

African Runners Dominate Annual Race In Sao Paulo

Chelsea Storm To 13th Straight Victory

Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United

Prandelli Slammed For Giving Up On Valencia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV