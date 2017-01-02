2017 AFCON: CAF Gives Countries Preparation Grants

The Confederation Of African Football (CAF), has given the 16 countries that would feature in January’s AFCON in Gabon, $237,500 each to prepare for the tournament.

The money forms part of CAF’s responsibility to ensure that participating teams at the nations cup get the needed funds to partake in the competition.

The amount released is 50 per cent of the total amount all participating teams will get from CAF.

Each participating federation is expected to receive a total amount of $475,000.