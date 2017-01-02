Donald Advocates For Revival Of Tourism In Nigeria

The former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has advocated for more attention should be focused towards reviving the tourism sector as it cuts across other sectors of the economy.

Speaking in Calabar the Cross River State Capital, Mr. Duke made reference to the need for the Free Trade Zone in Calabar to work effectively in order to encourage commercialization of local products and the revival of tourism sites across the country.

“If we got Tinapa working, the traffic you see in December will be Year Long, this will be the most sort out destination in the whole of Africa, not West Africa.

“Now you try and envisage if the traffic that came in December is year long, with the amount of resources that we brought into our State, the farmer will make money and grow more food, hotels will make more money, you open a restaurant, you’ll make more money and that’s what it’s all about, the economy will be functional”.

He further said “If we are able to reactivate the Obudu Cattle Ranch, the traffic going between the Northern and the Southern region of the country, people flying across the state, all that will help”.

He maintained that,”Tourism is so natural to us, it’s not something we have to work hard to achieve, it’s just almost a second nature to us”.

Also speaking, the Bakassi IDPs want the Federal Government to implement the policy of the Green tree agreement as signed.

They sued for assistance towards getting mechanized equipment for farming.