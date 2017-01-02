Christians In Delta Celebrate New Year

Christians in Asaba, the Delta state capital, gathered at the St. John-Mary Vianney Catholic Church for a thanksgiving service to celebrate the New-Year.

In his sermon, ministering Priest, Mr Chukwuekwu Nwutu, adviced Christians to positively adjust to the challenges facing the country in oneness and unity even as they hope and expect better opportunities in the year ahead.

“God speaks to us about the reason for believing that we can be better human beings. For me, a new year provides better opportunities, new reasons to resolve again to work even better together as a people, without looking at where people come from or language they speak or the God they worship”

“Because when we begin to see ourselves as Nigerians, then we can build a Nigeria of our dreams but when we base our relationships on tribe and language, then we are going to continue in a vicious circle” he added.

He also implored country leaders at all levels to put national interest above every other things, in order to get Nigeria out of the current hardship.

Some other Deltans present, expressed their joys, encouraging every well-meaning Nigerian to be steadfast and hopeful for greater things ahead.

“We thank God Almighty for making us to see the year 2017, we pray God intervenes in the killings in our country.

“We continue to pray for them. Things are so difficult in the country, so they should try and resolve the lingering issues that affect our economy.”

For most Nigerians, the new year brings new beginning, new hope, new resolutions as everyone seems to be in high spirit ready to explore what 2017 brings.