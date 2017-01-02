Dickson Seeks More Cooperation With Organised Labour In Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has noted with satisfaction, the tremendous support and encouragement, his government received from the people of the State.

In his New Year message, the Governor attributed the achievements of his administration, especially in the periods leading up to and after the last governorship elections, to the divine grace of God and the massive support and love of Bayelsans.

He was particularly grateful to Bayelsans for their firm belief and support during the post election legal tussle, which ended up at the Supreme Court.

The Governor stressed that despite what he described as “threats to lives and in some cases, even physically being assaulted”, the people had supported him.

Dickson also expressed his appreciation to the entire workforce of the state for their extreme show of understanding during the difficult times, especially with dwindling resources of the state, occasioned by the harsh economic realities facing Nigeria.

He, however, encouraged organised labour and the entire people of the southern Nigeria State to continue to work with the government, even in this new year, as it was determined to embark on radical reforms to put the state in proper stead for greater efficiency in all sectors of the economy.

The Governor also in his statement highlight some of the achievements of the administration, despite the harsh realities.

“The massive rehabilitation of infrastructure, especially the massive gains made in education, health, agriculture, the three senatorial roads and others that have been completed or attained appreciable levels of completion are a statement that we in government are ready serve you,” he stated.

He then reiterated the commitment of his Government to diversifying the economy of the state, away from the present dependence on oil and gas, pointing out that, “with the State’s International Cargo Airport, expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year, efforts at bringing the State closer to becoming an economic hub will soon be realised”.

According to him, while the intentions of the government are geared towards turning around the fortunes of the State, he also needs the support, cooperation and understanding of all and sundry to achieve the set objectives.