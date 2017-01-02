‎Calabar Green Carnival: Cross River To Plant 1.5mln Trees Every December

The Cross River State Government plans to plant 1.5 million trees every December, as As part of effort to curb climate change.

Governor Ben Ayade, who announced the plan on Sunday at the flag of of the second edition of the Cross River State Green Carnival, promised to lead the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ Staff in the tree planting exercise.

“My Government will continue to support effort to curb climate change, as my signature project of 260 kilometre superhighway was not to deplete the state forest for development, as more trees have been planted to replace the ones brought down as a result of construction of the road,” Governor Ayade said.

Addressing a gathering at the beginning of rht 32-day festival, he said the state policy on climate change had made Cross River to declare a public holiday once every year for all the citizens to embark on street tree planting. ‎

The State Commissioner for ‎ ‎Information, Rosemary Archibong, and the 2016 Miss Climate Change sued for collective support of the state government effort to mitigate the effects of climate Change and make Cross River Green.

Climate change has become a huge threat to the environment, with Cross River State taking up responsibility in fighting its effect on the State and Nigeria.