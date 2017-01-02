Kogi Govt Commend Buhari On Fight Against Insurgency

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari for eliminating the Boko Haram that has bedeviled the Northeast part of the country by the Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Sambisa forest.

Governor Bello in a state broadcast in Lokoja the state capital hailed President Buhari’s effort in fighting corruption in the country and appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal government, noting that 2017 he said will be much more better.

The governor in his new year state broadcast felicitated with the people of the state and the nation at large on the celebration of the new year, he urged them to pray for the present administration to succeed in 2017.

He noted that his government in 2017 will continue to pray for a stable health for the President to enable him carry on the good work he is doing, while calling on the people of Kogi state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their domain to the nearest police station.

”Fellow Kogite, I celebrate the privilege of seeing the new year 2017 with every Kogite at home or in diaspora. we are grateful to the Almighty God for the blessings of crossing from one year into another, no matter the physical circumstances we find ourselves, Kogi has reasons to be thankful for many things.

”By the Grace of God, January 27, 2017 this year the new direction agenda administration of which I am the head will be marking one year in office.

Gov. Bello who went down memory lane, mentioned some of his administration’s achievement in 2016 and promised that his government will do more in the new year.

He pointed out that in 2016 the state government fished out over 18,000 ghost workers from the state civil service, noting that this will afford the government the opportunity to concentrate on the infrastructural development.

“The Kogi state staff screening and verification exercise is one area which we set out to remove fort-line that undermine the integrity of our governmental effort and one in which we score massively last year, having largely exercise ghost workers and unintended beneficiaries from our pay roll we will be working this year to consolidate on those game.

He therefore urged the genuine workers who have been cleared and still have issues of nonpayment of salaries to report to the appeal committee for final resolution of problems