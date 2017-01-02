Kwara Govt. Distribute 850Million Naira For Community Development

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has kicked off the distribution of 850million Naira ward-based community development programme with the presentation of cheques to some of the benefiting communities.

The programme which is in partnership with the World Bank will see 58 communities across the three senatorial districts benefiting from the project.

At the project launch and cheque presentation ceremony for communities in Kwara State under the community and social development project in Ilorin.

The governor promised that the government would ensure all round development across the state to guarantee sustainable development in the rural areas.

The community and social development projects by the Kwara State government is aimed at embarking on a project for a community in which the community will specify the kind of project required, while ten percent of the total cost will be bear by the community, the state government will fund the ninety percent of whatever they required.

The state governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Abdulwahab Yusuf at the Government House said the community driven development would ensure inclusion, promote increased local democracy, participation and involvement in public affairs.

He explained that the project would ensure infrastructural development, reduce rural-urban migration and improve socio-economic development of the grassroots.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Wasiu Odewale said Kwara state is one of the 26 states including the FCT currently enjoying the benefits of community and social development project in Nigeria.

He disclosed that out of 58 qualified communities, 41 would benefit from the first phase of the scheme.

The General Manager of the state community and social development agency, Mr. Micah Alabi had explained that the agency had intervened in and 112 communities across the 16 Local Government Areas, saying that 322 micro projects in education, water, health, rural electricity were fully funded, implemented and put to use in the communities.