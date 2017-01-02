Niger Govt. Calls For Speedy Construction Of Suleja – Minna Road

Niger state government has appealed for speedy work on the dualization of the Suleja – Minna road, so that it would provide the gate way for the Minna International Airport to be used as alternative, when the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport Abuja is shut down in February, for rehabilitation of its run ways.

The Commissioner of information Culture and Tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, in a statement, said that Minna airport is the closest to Abuja and therefore feels it would be good for it to be used in place of the Abuja airport that serves several administrative and commercial purposes.

According to the Commissioner, the Niger state government would be ready to assist in making sure that Minna airport is used as alternative for the months Abuja airport will be closed, if the will is shown in that direction.

He stated that the decision by the Niger state government to draw attention to the airport in Minna was borne out of the fact that the government does not want the rehabilitation of Abuja airport to have adverse effect by way of loss of man power.

Vatsa explained that the state government is confident that the Minna airport has the requisite facilities and manpower to serve as a very good alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja while Niger state is very peaceful and secure.

“We have always been saying it that because of times like this, Minna airport should be used as alternative to Abuja and in the most Economic way a cargo airport, but with the planned closure of Abuja airport for rehabilitation I think it is wise economically to use Minna to serve Abuja.

“You can see from here to Abuja is just about one hour plus, if the Dualization work on Minna- Suleja road is fast tracked and completed as planned by the federal government.

“It could be faster; we therefore call on the authorities to look into this viable alternative” he appealed.