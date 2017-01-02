Nigerian Leaders Optimistic About Greater 2017

Nigerian leaders and current Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, have collaborated to release a hymn in which they advocated a greater, united and more peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017.

Singing Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” were: the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme and Former Chief of Staff, Real Admiral, Ebitu Ukiwe.

The VIP choristers released a video recording of the rendition on Monday.

Thereafter, in a goodwill messages to Nigerians, Yakubu Gowown said: “We pray to God, to continue to grant us that peace and unity that this country dearly deserves”.

They believe that: “In spite of the mess we tried to make of the country, God manages to always rescue us when we get to the edge of the precipice and we thank him for that”.

Furthermore, they expressed gratitude to God for “accepting and accommodating us, despite the mess we’ve made of ourselves.

Meanwhile speaking of the state of the country, Obasanjo believes that “God created Nigeria as we are, and God doesn’t make a mistake,” so we should thank him for that.

Shonekan, then encouraged citizens to continue to work hard in order to achieve desired results.

They equally expressed appreciation to the President and his Vice, for dimming it fit to call them to put the piece together.