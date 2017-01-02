Omoworare Applauds Workers, Calls For More APC Support

Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Mr Babajide Omoworare, has called on workers and people of the state to intensify their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the government of Rauf Aregbesola in order to move the state as well as the Nation forward.

In his goodwill message to mark the 2017 New Year celebration which was signed by his Media Assistant, Comrade Tunde Dairo, the senator expressed appreciation to God for his mercies which according to him, saw Nigeria through the economic and political turbulence of 2016.

“I felicitate with the people of the State of Osun most especially my good people of the Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District as we enter the New Year 2017.

“We must be grateful to God Almighty for seeing us through the travails of the year 2016 and we look up to him for a viable, stable and productive 2017.”

Omoworare went further to appreciate Nigerians, most especially, the workers for their sacrifice, perseverance and support for the APC Government both at state and federal level.

“It will be a great disservice if we fail to commend Nigerians for supporting the APC and standing by President Muhamadu Buhari as he pilots the affairs of the Nation. This goodwill investment and trust is unprecedented and highly commendable,” he said.

Omoworare however admonished Mr President and his team to put in more effort to rescue the country from recession, provide more jobs, diversify our production base, provide favourable economic environment and convert the present challenges to opportunities to promote patriotism and believe in the quality of Nigerian products as alternative brands for local consumption and export.

“As a progressive legislator and Chairman of Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, we assure Nigerians of qualitative legislative activities that will be people focused, reflate our economy and promote substantive adherence to laws of the land and resolution of the parliament”. the senator stated.

On the activities of his committee for the New Year, Senator Omoworare said, “the time is now to run the bureaucracy and government according to the laid down rules, laws and principles to ensure efficiency, transparency and productivity.”

He went further to state that Nigeria is not lacking in legislative framework to move the country forward rather, it has challenges with plying according to the rules and that is what the Legislative Compliance Committee seek to overcome.

Omoworare also commended Governor Aregbesola, for providing focused leadership with strong adherence to his electoral promises, which he described as the basic tenet of a virtuous leader.

According to him, “Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola deserves more support from the people to drive Osun to its desired developmental destination.

“The Governor made electoral promises and has toiled on daily basis not to betray his electoral covenant with the people regardless of the economic downturn.”

“It is my strong believe that the challenges of previous years are gone for good, we are in a new year with new hopes and expectations which I belief will be met sooner than we envisage if we consciously and collectively work towards it,” the Senator said.