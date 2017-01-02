Police Advocate National Unity And Patriotism

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, has appealed to religious and political leaders in Nigeria to be patriotic and exhibit acts capable of unifying the country and her people.

Addressing senior officers of the police force in Abuja, Mr Idris decried the actions of some leaders in southern Kaduna, which led to the escalation of the recent crisis that engulfed the area‎.

The Police boss, who however commended officers and men of the force for their role in restoring law and order in southern Kaduna said:

“Some of us are yet to imbibe the principles of leaderships. Whether you are a religious leader, whether you are a community leader, you should have some principles. And as leaders, what is lacking is love of Nigeria.

“I think we have to love Nigeria more in 2017.It is very important,” he stressed.

He further stated that: People just forget that this country belongs to all of us. Both the poor and the rich. You are where you are because God made you to be there.

“It is not because you have any special qualities. And I think it is very important.

“People should take leadership as a responsibility. All of us should be held responsible for this country,” the commissioner stressed.