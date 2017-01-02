Police Launch ‘Change Begins With Me’ In Bayelsa State

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has formally started the ‘Change Begins With Me Campaign’ an initiative of the Federal Government in Bayelsa State.

The Commissioner while kickstarting the campaign asked officers and men of the state police command to be forthright in their duties and embrace change.

Ogunjemilusi, also took the Change Begins With Me Campaign to the major motor parks, markets and other public places in Yenagoa, saying that the Inspector General of Police had earlier launched the campaign in Abuja with a charge to state command and divisions to do same.

He noted that “this campaign is not just a slogan but a new culture aimed at repositioning the police to achieve greater heights by dedicating the Force to the values of professional excellence, hard work and civility to members of the public”.

He urged officers and men of the command to shun all acts of criminalities and corruption in the course of carrying out their duties.

At Ekeki Motor Park in Yenagoa, the Commissioner of Police admonished motorists and food vendors to also embrace the change by making sure that their particulars were up to date and that they do not unnecessarily hike the prices of food just because of the festive period. He urged everyone present not to ever give bribes to policemen.

He told Channels Television that “for us in the Nigeria Police Force, we believe that we are everywhere and we believe that we can reach the larger population. So, today we are here to sensitise the motorists that we are all here to change on our part. We don’t need to ask anybody for bribes.

“I have also told them that if a police officer asked for bribe, they should not give and if the officers try to give them problems, they should call our numbers and the complaints will be looked into immediately.

“I also told them that change begins with them also by having their correct particulars, not overspeeding and by respecting the rights of their passengers”.

The officers and men of the force who also partook in the sensitisation brandished placards emblazoned with; ‘Bail is free’, ‘Say no to corruption’, ‘Policing with integrity’, ‘Police is your friend’, ‘Report any suspicion to the police’, among others.