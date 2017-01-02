Rivers Security: Nigerian Army Dislodges Criminal Gangs

The Nigerian Army has continued to dislodge criminal gangs in Omoku, River state, following the terror that was unleashed in parts of the state during the December 10 rerun elections.

It was confirmed that 15 people were horrifically murdered including a soldier, two policemen, four personnel of the Civil Defence Corps and eight civilians, while ammunition, weapons and vehicles were taken away by the bandits.

The General Officer Commanding 6 division, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem, disclosed this while parading arms, ammunition and other items recovered from some of the criminal dens.

Abdulkareem, explained that the operation is in continuation of a clean-up exercise to recover and mop up illegally acquired weapons from cultists and militants who continue to terrorise communities and some parts of the country in general.