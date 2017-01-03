Bill Clinton, George Bush To Witness Trump’s Inauguration

Former American President, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary will attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in in Washington DC, sources said.

The business mogul would be sworn on Friday, 20 January at the Capitol Hill.

Erstwhile president, George W Bush and his spouse, Laura have also revealed their intentions to show up.

The Bushes said they want to “witness the peaceful transfer of power”.

Mr Trump emerged the 45th US president after defeating Mrs Clinton in November’s election.

He has also criticised Mr Bush over the Iraq war and 9/11.