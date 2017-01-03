Bill Clinton, George Bush To Witness Trump’s Inauguration

Channels Television
Updated January 3, 2017

Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura BushFormer American President, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary will attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in in Washington DC, sources said.

The business mogul would be sworn on Friday, 20 January at the Capitol Hill.

Erstwhile president, George W Bush and his spouse, Laura have also revealed their intentions to show up.

The Bushes said they want to “witness the peaceful transfer of power”.

Mr Trump emerged the 45th US president after defeating Mrs Clinton in November’s election.

He has also criticised Mr Bush over the Iraq war and 9/11.


More on World News

Syrian Rebel Groups Suspend Planned Peace Talks

Former Hong Kong Leader Donald Tsang On Trial

60 killed In Brazil Prison Riot – State Official

Islamic State Claims Istanbul Attack, Gunman Remains At Large

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV