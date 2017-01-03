Buhari, Oshiomhole Meet Amid FG Appointment Speculations

Few weeks after he handed over Edo State’s administration to his All Progressives Congress (APC) successor, it appears Mr Adams Oshiomhole may be joining the leadership train of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor of Edo State was in a meeting with President Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Oshiomhole, a two time governor of Edo State, is visiting the President for the first time since he left office in November 2016.

The visit comes at a time speculations are strong that President Buhari may be tipping him for the position of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), presently occupied by Mr Babachir Lawal.

Mr Oshiomhole is also said to be likely pencilled down for a ministerial job by political analysts.

When approached by reporters after the meeting to react to the appointment rumours, he refused to speak on the issue.

The former governor said (while walking away) that he was in the Aso Villa to exchange pleasantries with President Buhari following the New Year celebration.