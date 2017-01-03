Clement Becomes Swans City’s Third Manager In A Season

Swans City on Tuesday appointed Paul Clement as their new manager, becoming their third in the ongoing English Premier League season.

Signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, Clement declared himself up for the “massive challenge” that lies ahead.

He also promised to do everything in his power to provide winning football again for the Jack Army.

“I’m delighted to be here. I had a brief spell as head coach not too long ago at Derby. It was a role I enjoyed thoroughly before I went to Bayern Munich as assistant manager. But my real desire and ambition was to become a head coach again as quickly as possible, so I am absolutely delighted to be here at Swansea and a Premier League manager.

“I would like to think my footballing philosophy goes hand in hand with the club’s. That’s part of the reason the club chose me and a big part of the reason why I wanted to come to the club. It is a massive challenge, there’s no other way to put it.

“But challenges are exciting and that’s why I came here. I could have stayed at Bayern as an assistant, but I’ve chosen to come into a very challenging situation. It excites me to do that and that’s the attitude I want the players to have. It’s a big task, but I think it can be done,” the new coach said on the club’s website.