Commercial Bank Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta

A section of a commercial bank, located at the OPIC roundabout in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State was on Tuesday engulfed in flames

A staff of the bank, who requested not to be mention, revealed that the fire incident occurred at around 12 p.m. when an upper section of the bank gutted fire due to electrical fault.

He explained that the security personnel within the bank used fire extinguishers to put off the fire but it was not enough. He said that the management had to call the State fire service.

It was reported that the fire was later brought under control by men of the Ogun State Fire and Safety Service who prevented it from spreading to other parts of the bank.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mr Adebambo Adesanya, the Deputy Director, Ogun Fire and Safety Service, said that the fire service received a call from the bank and responded immediately.

“We received a call from the bank that there was a fire incident and within few minutes, we arrived the scene to control the situation. By the grace of God, everything is now under control. the fire occurred as a result of power surge, presently I can’t confirm the extent of the damage but after everything we will be able to ascertain that but only a part of the roof was affected,” he said

“We have to be very careful with our electrical gadgets during this harmattan period. Ninety per cent of the equipment that we use in our offices and homes are purely combustible elements and can ignite anytime there is explosion.

“We must ensure that we guard against this and get ourselves ready to tackle and avert incidents like this one,” he said.

A customer, who also relayed his experience during the incident said: “I was about to receive money from the cashier in the banking hall when I heard a loud noise. At first, I thought that armed robbers were outside the banking hall but later noticed that it was fire. Everybody, including the staff and the customers had to rush out for their lives through the emergency exit”.