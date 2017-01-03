Commercial Drivers Laud Govt’s Decision To Ban Levies Collection In Edo

Commercial drivers and some revenue collecting agencies in Benin City, the Edo State’s capital, have lauded the decision of the government to ban the collection of levies and taxes by any persons or agencies acting as agents of the state government.

Speaking to Channels Television on the matter the drivers as well as some of the revenue collectors say the ban as announced by the Governor would put to rest the frequent clashes between commercial drivers and the collectors.

The Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his New Year message informed residents of the state of government’s decision to ban the illegal collection of levies and taxes in the New Year.

“With effect from today January 1, 2017 only employees of government can collect taxes in Edo state. All arrangements to collect taxes and levies entered into by any agency both at the state and local government level cease to be valid with effect from today,” Governor Obaseki said.

Reacting to the decision, a driver “we are happy. If you earn 10 Naira that 10 Naira will go home with you. I am happy.

“We that are earning the money, do not even eat well. But the money collectors eat in places we cannot even go to eat. We are happy with the government’s decision to stop their activities,” he said

Another man, who supports the idea is the Chairman of Akugbe Ventures, Mr Tony Kabaka, one of the firms that collected taxes and levies for the government. He says they are ready to abide by whatever arrangement the government intends to put in place.

“Some people are paying 4,000 Naira per vehicle while some are paying 7,000 Naira per vehicle. How much do vehicle owners make? So the thing was a burden to me because I was the one representing the state government over this revenue issue and am the only one that is paying to government treasury.

“These people are collecting money, going to their pockets, nobody is remitting to the state government and the double taxation problem is going back to the government not you that is collecting it. So am very happy with this decision,” Mr Kabaka told reporters.

One of those who will be out of work as a result of this new development is a physically challenged person and she wants government to factor them into whatever new scheme it is planning.

“So, I use this medium to appeal to the government that they should not discriminate against people like us because a lot of us are educated. A lot of us look for job but due to our physical appearance, sometimes people will look down on us.

“This is not the first time such ban has been placed but it is hoped this time around it has come to stay,” he added.