Cross River State Records Suspected Case of Poliomyelitis

A suspected case of poliomyelitis involving an infant has been detected in Ekpene-Eki community of Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Signs of the disease were detected in one Anthony Edet Eyibio, whose aunt told Channels Television that it was noticed when he was about three months old.

She maintained that since the discovery of the symptoms in the child, he has remained without proper medical attention as the only health facility in the area, seems not to be able to handle the case.

She has therefore pleaded with relevant health agencies to come to the aid of Anthony, in order to give him a better hope for the future as he seems to be abandoned by most people around him.

The Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, however insists that Cross River State remains polio free.

In order to clear all doubts, she maintained that, a surveillance team has been called to get samples from the child in order to test and have a concrete cause of the partial paralysis.

She then added that until the test results are released, which would take less than a week, the main reason for Anthony’s condition cannot be placed.