Customs Redeploy 246 Officers, Restates Ban On Rice

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd), has approved the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.

A statement by the service’s spokesman, Joseph Attah, revealed on Tuesday that the posting was in a bid to strengthen operations and reposition within the Customs to meet the challenges of the year 2017.

The service added that the redeployment takes immediate effect.

“Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are: ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD); ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B; ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement; ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D, ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex,FTZ, & I I); ACG Monday Abueh from Ex,FTZ, & I I to Zone A, ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C; (and) ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ.

“The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the service’s Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

“As all the affected officers report at their new zones and commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated (the) Federal Government’s ban on importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

“He charged all officers and men of the service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of fiscal policy of government,” the statement read.