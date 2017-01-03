Delta State Boasts Of 446 Primary Health Care System

Delta state says it has 446 functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) which far exceeds the national and WHO recommended number of 225, considering the State’s land mass.

A United Nations report in 2005 indicates that death rates in children under age five are dropping but not fast enough particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report also says 11million children a year and 30,000 a day-die from preventable or treatable causes.

The report added that most of these lives could be saved by expanding programmes that promote simple, low cost solutions hence the need to rehabilitate our primary health care centers cannot be over emphasised

The aim of this need is that the sickness and disease burden will be drastically reduced among the people, especially those in the rural areas.

The patients here believe that if facilities are put in place, health care delivery will be more effective while they advice that government must make sacrifices to ensure that the health of its citizenry is safeguarded at all times.