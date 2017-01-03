Edo APC Suspends Spokesman, Godwin Erahon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Tuesday suspended its publicity secretary, Godwin Erahon.

A statement signed by the APC Chairman in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, revealed that the suspension was unanimously approved by members of the state executive committee.

Mr Ojezua said the ratification took place at the APC end of year meeting in Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

The party has selected its assistant publicity secretary, Mr John Ilegbinose, to act in the stead of the suspended spokesman.

The APC stated that “the suspension of Godwin Erahon takes immediate effect”.

No reason was given for the suspension.