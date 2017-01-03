Ekiti Youths Want Governorship Position In 2018

Ekiti youths have expressed their desire to pioneer what they described as ‘bloodless revolution’ as the State prepares for 2018 governorship poll, saying time has come for the youths to produce the next governor to prevent further neglect in governance.

The youth group said it would field a candidate against candidates to be presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming governorship election, lamenting how they are being ostracised in both elected and appointed positions.

The founder of the Movement for the Development of Youths and Children, Mr Tosin Ajibare, made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday during the 1st Annual Ekiti Youths Conference and EXPO 2016.

Ajibare, who may likely be the governorship candidate for the coalition of various youth groups, said the coalition may look beyond the APC and PDP platforms to realise the dream.

“We can’t allow this sidelining to continue and we have to take our destiny in our own hands. How can the old people be recycling themselves in government as if the youths are not growing or relevant? This is unacceptable.

“That is why we are going to pioneer this bloodless revolution in Ekiti next year.

“The economy is not working and youths are not getting employed. With this conference, the revolution has begun and time has come for us to forget the old ways of doing things. We will take over Ekiti government by 2018,” he said.

He, however, did not give a hint on the name of the political party they would contest on its platform.

Delivering his lecture entitled: ‘Youths: Leaders of Today’, a Lawyer, Mr Tobi Adelusi, regretted that Nigeria’s politics had been monetised, making it an affair of only the rich. “This may dim the chances of the youths from taking over the government,” he said.

Adelusi urged Nigerian youths to be focused, dogged and resolute in their quests to reclaim what belongs to them.

Mr Adelusi added that time had come for youths to reject bad governance by first rejecting money during elections and vote according to the dictate of their conscience.