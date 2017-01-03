Expert Calls On Improved Health Care System

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Mr Adewunmi Alayaki has challenged the government on the need for an improved primary health care delivery, as the basis of a formidable and efficient health care delivery in the country

He stated ” I will prefer if the government gives the necessary attention to the primary health care delivery in the country, because it is cheaper and accessible to the people at the grassroots level, if we can focus more on this sector, it will be better for the people and the government”

”We only need the basic things to access the primary health centres, when you get to the primary health centres, we want to see a situation where at least a doctor manning those centres has enough doctors on ground”.

“The Minister of Health has promised 10,000 primary health centres across the country, i think they should expedite action on this to make sure that it is put in place, the basic equipment that can give us basic investigation should be put in place, also qualified personnel and health facilities”.

He further noted that if the government can achieve this there will be less pressure on secondary and tertiary health centres.