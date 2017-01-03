Flee From Religious Conflicts, Dambazau Tells Nigerians

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has called on Nigerians not to allow themselves be dragged into religious conflicts.

Mr Dambazau stressed the need for the call, following insinuations that the criminal violence in Kaduna State’s southern region has some religious interpretation.

He pointed out that there were people who look for ways to further create division along religious or ethnic fault lines for their selfish interest, with the aim of creating instability in Nigeria’s internal security.

Also, the Minister emphasised that true religious leaders do not fan the embers of hate, but ensure that communities live in peace and harmony.

He maintained that economic growth and development would remain a mirage for Nigeria; with over 500 ethnic groups and multiple religions, unless the citizens resolve to live amicably as a people with common destiny.

Real Enemies Of The Society

Mr Dambazau explained further that those who perpetrate violence against innocent and law-abiding citizens do not discriminate along religious and ethnic lines, citing examples of how communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Taraba, Enugu, Lagos and Niger were victimised by those violent criminals.

He stated that a criminal should be treated as such, whether he was caught in the act or involved in armed robbery, drug trafficking, homicides or cattle rustling.

“People should avoid honouring criminals with religious or ethnic attachment,” he cautioned.

The Interior Minister urged opinion and religious leaders to refrain from giving the crisis between herdsmen and sedentary farmers in Southern Kaduna a religious connotation.

He, however, suggested that attention should be focused on the real enemies of the society, who illegally acquire weapons to terrorise Christians and Muslims communities alike.

Mr Dambazau urged the police to ensure the sustenance of law and order, as well as arrest and prosecute anyone involved in criminal activities.

He also urged Nigerians to cooperate with the police by providing actionable information in its quest to restore normalcy to the troubled communities.

The minister further reassured citizens of the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling the root causes of similar crisis across Nigeria.

He said the government would also pay special attention to measures aimed at eradicating poverty, climate change, population explosion and the issues of youth bulge which he said have been identified as some of the causative factors of the conflicts.

Mr Dambazau made the remarks in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo.