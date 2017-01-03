Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, Crystal

From the four walls of a church comes a contemporary movie, CRYSTAL, starring famed actor cum director and later turned politician, Desmond Elliot.

The movie, although a church production, is produced fit for consumption outside the walls of the church.

Crystal, directed by Elliot, revolves around a vibrant and talented young lady who was blessed with an amazing family but unfortunately lost everything when she met someone who turned her life from good to bad.

Speaking on the movie, the resident pastor of Fountain of life church, Taiwo Odukoya, stated that in life one is bound to face challenges in various aspects and degrees. However, one should be able to look beyond the challenges, rise up and then press on.

In lead role is the fresher Dorathy Ohiani who played the title character of a church girl who suddenly finds herself in a dark conspiracy which leaves her with only two options, to survive or to die.

Meanwhile, the director of the movie said the cast were strictly members of the Fountain of Life Church and that it stood as a growing campaign towards professionalism. Furthermore, the movie producer, Fehintola Olulana, says she has high hopes of going mainstream.

The movie is produced by the Arts and Drama department of the church which incidentally boasts of a couple of Nollywood practitioners as its members including Femi Jacobs and the famed tinsel star, Abiola Segun-Williams.

Abiola stated that the movie was written with a world view such that “anyone who is not even a Christian can enjoy the movie and at the same time be ministered to”.

The movie premiered in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria at the Fountain of Life Church.