Leicester City Confirm Wilfred Ndidi’s Move From Genk

Leicester City have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi.

This announcement comes as the midfielder agreed personal terms and went through a medical test.

He is expected to sign a contract that would last till June 2022, once a work permit has officially been granted.

The 20-year-old, who is to wear City’s number 25 shirt, has earned a host of admirers across Europe for his performances both in Belgium’s Pro League and in the UEFA Europa League.

He had helped Genk progress to the ongoing season’s knockout stages of the European competition as Group F winners.

Ndidi is expected to complete the formalities of his move to Leicester City later in the week.