Mimiko Encourages Workers To Be Diligent

The Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has appealed to government workers in the state to always give their total support to the government in order to move the state forward.

The governor made this appeal while addressing the workers on the occasion of special prayer session to start the new year.

The prayer session held at the premises of the governor’s office was accompanied with songs and sermon to charge the workers.

It has been a tradition for the government workers to gather together on the first workday of the year to thank God for the past year and also commit the new year into His hands.

Governor Mimiko in his address to the workers says when there is peace in the state, there will be widespread prosperity, urging the workers to always pray for the peace of the state.

“Give your support to government so that the state can continue to move forward because it is the peace of Ondo State that will give all of us prosperity as the Bible says, this is our Jerusalem and we must pray and work for the peace and prosperity of this land.”

Gov. Mimiko wished the workers a very fruitful year. He equally tells them to embrace integrity, expressing hope that no matter the situation in the country, God is able to overcome all.

“All I can wish you is a very fruitful year. Our father in the Lord has said it, let us make it a year of integrity. Every situation that we in, just believe that we are looking unto God and there is nothing that God cannot overcome.”

In his exhortation, a former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, Bishop Joshua Ketiku laments that the problem in the nation today is as a result of lack of men and women of integrity.

He appealed to the workers to always maintain a commitment to God’s standards no matter the cost.

“Our nation today is in dire need of men and women of integrity, the problem we have today is because we lack men and women of integrity” We live in a society that has largely abandoned moral standards and God’s principles”

“God wants His people to be different, He wants His people to be different, He wants us to maintain a commitment to His standards, no matter the cost.” the Cleric declared.

The State Head of Civil Service, Toyin Akinkuotu on behalf of the workers pledged to be committed to their duties as they have been doing.