Nigeria Steps Up In Global Aviation Safety Rating

The safety rating of Nigeria’s aviation sector has been upgraded to level 3, placing the country on the same pedestal with the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, explained that this categorisation is dependent on the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which tracks the SSP implementation process of member-states.

The country’s SSP was monitored through the universal safety oversight audit programme, and had achieved an e-i level of about 67% in March 2016.

The ratings earned usually come after member-states achieve effective implementation of over 60 per cent.