Northern Governors Insist On Restoring Peace Between Herdsmen And Farmers In Benue

The Northern Governor’s forum has begun advocacy visits to states hit by the raging herdsmen/farmers crisis with a view to reconciling all aggrieved sides and restore peace for regional integration.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this to Benue indigenes when he led two other governors to Benue state on measures to foster unity between Benue and the far North.

The visiting governors who were received by Governor Samuel Ortom, also visited the new Tor-Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, who called on political leaders to use their position to influence peaceful coexistence and development of the society.

The governors also visits Senator George Akume who is the leader of APC in Benue state, before meeting with the new Tor-Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, who advise them on how to achieve peace in the region.

At the stakeholders meeting held in government house, Governor Kashim Stettima, states the reasons for pursing peace in Benue state.

The host governor, Mr. Ortom reminds the delegation of the herdsmen invasion plans and called on them to support the campaign for ranching instead of grazing reserves.

Responding to question on lasting solution to the herdsmen/farmers crisis, governor Shettima, suggests addressing the root cause of the problem which he identifies as extreme poverty.

The Northern governors believe that, extensive advocacy and reconciliations, is capable of restoring peace throughout the region.