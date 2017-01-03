Peacekeeping Mission: Nigerian Army Deploys 800 Troops To Sudan

The Nigerian Army has deployed 800 officers and soldiers to Sudan on a peace keeping mission, the troops are expected to depart Nigeria for Liberia in a couple of days.

Addressing the troops during their passing out ceremony from the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State, ahead of their departure to Dafur, the Sudanese capital, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai warned them that the Nigerian Army would not tolerate any act of cowardice or professional negligence while carrying out their operations in the West African country.

The Army Chief represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division , Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, advised the contingent to abide by the rules of engagement, exhibit braveness as professionals and to also respect the cultural sensitivity of the people of Sudan

He also reminded them of the United Nations’ zero tolerance on drug trafficking and human rights abuse.

”Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.

“Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problems for the Nigerian Army.

“I expect all the officers to exercise firm command and control. You must look after the welfare of your men including their feeding and medical needs. You have no reason not to succeed because Nigerian has provided you with all that you needed to do the country and your family proud”.

The troops received a 4-week special training in preparation for their induction into the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan.

The training, according to the commandant of the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre is in line with the Nigerian Army Headquarters’ desire to ensure that troops receive the needed robust and theatre-specific pre-deployment training prior to their induction into peacekeeping missions.

He also expressed confidence that the high level of enthusiasm and cohesion exhibited by the soldiers and officers would reflect on their operational conduct abroad.

“Due to significant respect for the professionalism of the NA at home and abroad, the role of the NIBATT was changed to Force Reserve Battalion (FRB).

This unique training has equipped NIBATT 46 with robustness, agility and right frame of mind to efficiently handles any threat at Darfur”, he added.