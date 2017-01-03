Stoke End Winless Run, As Arsenal Make Stunning Comeback

Channels Television
Updated January 3, 2017

Stoke City, Watford, Arsenal, Bournemouth Stoke has ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday night.

Ryan Shawcross opened the scoring for the Potters with a smart left-footed half-volley from Charlie Adam’s corner seconds before half-time.

Peter Crouch prodded in a second after Watford defender Sebastian Prodl opted to leave a low Adam cross in the area.

Meanwhile, Arsenal made a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth, as they rescued a point in injury time having fallen 3-0 behind.

The hosts had stunned the Gunners early on and took the lead when Charlie Daniels cut inside Hector Bellerin and stroked a shot past on-rushing keeper Petr Cech.

Callum Wilson scored a penalty to extend the lead while Ryan Fraser subsequently netted a brilliant shot sent a shot.

The visiting Arsenal were later rescued by Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez.


More on Sports

Leicester City Confirm Wilfred Ndidi’s Move From Genk

Clement Becomes Swans City’s Third Manager In A Season

Court Dismisses Murder Charge Against Former Wrestler, Jimmy Snuka

Rivers State Govt To Support Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV