Abia Govt. Expresses Satisfaction On Road Construction

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by the contractor rehabilitating the 34 kilometer Mcc/Samek/Old Express road .

The road which link up to Faulks Road is of economic importance because of the shoe manufacturing business ,which overtime has grown in size and capacity that made the manufacturers to build shops indiscriminately on the drainage and encroached the road infrastructure.

During the unscheduled inspection to the Road site, the Governor hinted that the shops built on the road would be demolished and assured the manufacturers and inhabitants of government commitment to complete the road in a record time .

“This road infrastructure is one of the enablers that would facilitate trade and investment in the state and that is why this administration is not leaving any stone unturned in providing all the needed resources to ensure that durable and quality job is done.

“I must commend the contractor on the level of work done and I can see that modern engineering technology is being put in place.

“But I must appeal to the shoe manufacturers whose shops are built to relocate because there are obstructions and would be demolished.

“I want to assure you that the rehabilitation of this road would ease gridlock usually experienced at Faulks Road and create the needed infrastructure for business to thrive as buyers from outside the state would no longer hesitate to do business in Aba because good roads have been put in place”

Meanwhile, the shoe manufacturers and inhabitants has cheered the Governor for embarking on the rehabilitation of the road.