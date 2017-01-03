Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Adamawa’s Gulak

The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by fleeing Boko Haram on Gulak village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State has been repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Channels Television’s northeast correspondent said it was an early morning attack.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the area.

He commended the security agencies and local vigilantes, and sought more support to secure the area.

The spokesman for the 28 Task-Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Akintoye Badare, said the attack was successfully repelled with no casualty on the military side.

He said that the situation in the area had since normalised while soldiers remained on full alert.

Gulak community is some miles away from Chibok community in Borno State, where over 200 schoolgirls were abducted from their school’s dormitory on April 14, 2014.

Less than 60 of the girls have been rescued or released since then.

The last released set of 21 girls were set free in October, 2016 after negotiation

Last month, the military said it had sacked the insurgents from their bastion in Sambisa forest where they had camped for years, infiltrating states in the northeast.