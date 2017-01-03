Union Cautions Alabere Against Encroachment Into Osogbo Territory

The Osogbo Progressive Union (OPU) has cautioned communities in the suburb of Osogbo, capital of Osun State against encroachment into Osogbo territory, in the interest of peace and tranquillity, particularly at the Abere area.

The OPU, which is the umbrella body for all the indigenes of Osogbo, capital of Osun State, was worried over the incidences of land disputes as a result of encroachment into Osogbo lands by the communities in the suburb.

In a letter addressed to the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, by the President of OPU Home Branch, Mr Woleola Akeem and Secretary, Mr Mudasir Salam, the body urged the state government to ensure proper boundary demarcation to prevent encroachment into Osogbo lands.

The letter, which was also forwarded to the Osun State House of Assembly, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) was obtained by Channels Television’s correspondent in Osogbo, Bosede Sodiq.

The OPU congratulated the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, on the installation and presentation of staff of office to the Alabere of Abere and urged the monarch to guide against encroachment into Osogbo land so that the peaceful atmosphere in the area would be sustained.

The OPU President’s statement read: “We rejoice with the Timi of Ede, our revered father, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, on his decision to install the Alabere. However, we plead with Kaabiesi to ensure that the new monarch rule within the Ede territory without encroaching into Osogbo land so as to prevent clash with Osogbo people.

“It is a common knowledge that Abere is two kilometres away from the headquarters of the Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police.

“We, therefore, seek quick intervention of the state government, Osun State House of Assembly and security agencies to ensure proper demarcation of the boundary between Osogbo and Ede so that the Alabere would not come to rule on Osogbo land”.