5,000 Naira Stipend: Adesina Asks Nigerians To Ignore Critics

The spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians to ignore those who are criticising the 5,000 naira payment to indigent citizens.

Mr Adesina said the payment had commenced in nine states of the federation.

He made the call on Tuesday while briefing reporters after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The President’s spokesman said the ruling All Progressives Congress was built on integrity and accountability, saying they would not deceive Nigerians.

He asked the populace to choose who to believe between critics and the Federal Government.

The Presidency had on Monday announced that it had commenced the payment of monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in Nigeria.

A statement by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said that under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), one million Nigerians would receive 5,000 Naira monthly payments.

Professor Osinbajo explained that the remuneration would come in form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable as budgeted for in the 2016 Budget.

After the statement by the Vice President was released, reactions poured in from Twitter users, with most of them asking for substantial evidence that payment had started.

See these reactions by clicking the image in the tweet below.