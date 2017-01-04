Aregbesola Asks Traditional Rulers To Mobilise Subjects For Development

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has implored traditional rulers in Osun State to mobilise their subjects for the development of their domains and by extension, the state.

At the coronation and presentation of staff of office and instruments of appointment to the Olu of Owode Ede, Oba Nurain Azeez, Aregbesola urged all residents of the state to rededicate themselves to efforts that would promote growth and development of their communities.

He charged traditional rulers to see to the security of their domains while also imploring residents to be law abiding and live peacefully with one another.

The governor also wants traditional rulers to encourage their subjects to pay their taxes and rates regularly

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Moshood Adeoti, said: “Today’s event is another demonstration of the respect and attention this administration accords the Traditional Institution.

“Our revered Royal Father’s have a pride of place in Osun state. It cannot be otherwise as we all know that the State of Osun is the source of all Yorubas.

“The success recorded by this administration in the area of communal peace and harmony could not have been achieved without the cooperation and support of our revered Royal.fathers.

“We are indeed very grateful for your assistance at all times and we implore you to continue to play your fatherly roles on us all”.

He further thanked all indigenes of Owoade-Ede for their support for the administration in the last six years

“I urge you not to relent in fulfilling your civic duties by paying your taxes and rates promptly.

“I urge you also to extend a warm hand of fellowship to the Olu of Ondo -Ede and cooperate with him in the onerous task of developing this community.

“I implore all the people residing in Owoade -Ede to be law abiding and live peacefully with one another. All of us should realise that no meaningful development can be achieved in an environment that is full of rancour,” Governor Aregbesola stressed.

The new Olu of Owoade, His Royal Highness, Oba Nurain Adewuni, Ibiloye Ajibola ‎One appreciated the governor for his efforts at ensuring that Traditional Rulers were accorded their deserved respect.

He promised to be a good leader to the people.

“I shall always remain grateful to his excellency, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, for his support like granting of Ede North Area council and 10 kilometre road linking wooden -Ede with Bara. I assure the governor that my people will pay their taxes and levies as and when due.

“All the necessary support expected by the governor will be given by us at Owoade -Ede,” the Royal father said.

The monarch then placed some needs before the state government saying: “My people, the community of wooden-Ede, are asking for more. Two 500KVA electricity transformers, more road for easy accessibility for more agricultural products transportation, potable water, a befitting modern high school and agricultural preservatives research centre that is required in order to enable farmers preserve their produce”.

‎ The stool of the Olu Owode Ede was recently elevated to part two recognised status under the chiefs law of the state.