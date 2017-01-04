Badagry Free Trade Zone Licenced

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has licensed the maritime Africa economic city known as the Badagry Free Trade Zone.

The mega port project deemed as the largest in the country comes with tax incentives, 100% repatriation of profits and dividends as well as immigration advantages.

Expected to be developed on 1,100 hectares of land, the processing zone will include a container terminal, general cargo terminals, oil refinery and an industrial park.

The zone is connected to Lagos through the Badagry expressway, currently being upgraded by the Lagos state government as well as the Porto Novo creek.